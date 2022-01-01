Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $643.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $641.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.