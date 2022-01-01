Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,699 shares of company stock worth $138,178,192. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $254.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

