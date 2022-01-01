Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $831.00.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,068.09 and a 200 day moving average of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.