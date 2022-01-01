Orient Walt Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 209% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 111% higher against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $9,233.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

