Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of OBNK opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

