Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Orla Mining stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.83 million and a P/E ratio of -34.73. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 8.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 8.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after buying an additional 659,568 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 1,184,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.