Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading Up 4.6%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 22,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.