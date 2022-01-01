OST (OST) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $11,469.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005241 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

