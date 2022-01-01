PAC Global Hits One Day Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012465 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00131123 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.99 or 0.00555096 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 226.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

