Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.13

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.13 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.70 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,860,792 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £322.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.13.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.