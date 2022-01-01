Pangolin (PNG) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $51.95 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.07777290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.66 or 0.99668130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,616,244 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

