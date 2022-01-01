Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Holdings Increased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1,494.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

