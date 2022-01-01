Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $14.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,618.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 158. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,688.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,672.23.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

