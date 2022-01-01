Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) versus Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Patria Investments alerts:

98.0% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and Hamilton Lane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33

Patria Investments currently has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 47.12%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Patria Investments pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Hamilton Lane’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.29 $62.21 million $0.93 17.42 Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 16.36 $98.02 million $4.15 24.97

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97% Hamilton Lane 42.25% 64.01% 20.57%

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.