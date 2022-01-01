Patrick Moloney Buys 50,000 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider Patrick Moloney bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($61,836.27).

LON LIT opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 61.11 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.88).

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

