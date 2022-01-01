Patrick Moloney Buys 50,000 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider Patrick Moloney bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($61,836.27).
LON LIT opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 61.11 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.88).
Litigation Capital Management Company Profile
