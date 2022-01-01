Pendal Group Ltd Sells 57,117 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 57,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

