PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

