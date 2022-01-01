Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 10,395 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $274,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 169,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.