People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three trailing quarters and missed in the other. People’s United remains on track with its merger plans with M&T Bank Corporation. Focus on industry's best deposit franchise and economic recovery will drive higher loan demand and support net interest margin (NIM) amid the low-interest scenario. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment seem sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainty. However, People’s United huge exposure to commercial loans makes us apprehensive. Rising operating expenses due to merger-related and compensation costs limit the company’s bottom-line growth.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

PBCT opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $1,961,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

