Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 139.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.