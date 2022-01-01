PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PetMed Express stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 935,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 106,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PetMed Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

