PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFX opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.66. PhenixFIN has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PhenixFIN will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at $407,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.