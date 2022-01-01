PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.79

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.79 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.59 ($0.25). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 18.59 ($0.25), with a volume of 5,310 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of £2.43 million and a PE ratio of 37.18.

Get PHSC alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.