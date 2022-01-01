Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

