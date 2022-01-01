Pivot Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $154,049.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $391,371.09 and $154,049.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

