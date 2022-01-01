Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plexus’ third-quarter fiscal 2021 results suffered from challenging conditions in Malaysia to government-mandated workforce reductions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply chain constraints also hurt top-line growth in the reported quarter. However, Plexus won 38 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $251 million in annualized revenues, which is a positive. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled more than $1.03 billion in annualized revenues. Global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. The company’s growing footprint in healthcare is a key catalyst. However, volatile end-markets and supply chain constraints remain a headwind for Plexus’ top-line growth, at least in the near term. Shares of Plexus have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Plexus alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.96.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.57. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Plexus by 0.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.