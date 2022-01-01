Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

