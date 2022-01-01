PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $193.08 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.57% of PPG Industries worth $193,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Shares of PPG opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

