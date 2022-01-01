PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $100,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,394.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.