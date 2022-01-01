Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.91. 315,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,363. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $94.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

