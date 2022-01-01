ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.