Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $108.24 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

