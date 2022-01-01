Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 344,771 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 344,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $24,271,629,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

