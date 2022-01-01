Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 448,312 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $196,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

