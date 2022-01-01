Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 101,737 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,737 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $136,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Terex by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Terex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

