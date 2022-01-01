Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

