Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $585,956.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $585,956.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.00416807 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000128 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

