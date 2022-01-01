Rainicorn Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and approximately $357,710.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.14 or 0.07852574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.45 or 0.99834458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

