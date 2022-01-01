Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of HollyFrontier worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 113,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

HFC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

