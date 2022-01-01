Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 694,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

