Raymond James & Associates Purchases 21,979 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.