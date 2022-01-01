RE Advisers Corp Acquires 578 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Corning by 9.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 31.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

GLW opened at $37.23 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

