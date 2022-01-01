RE Advisers Corp Purchases 147 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,890,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,072,000 after acquiring an additional 386,234 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 34,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.73.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

