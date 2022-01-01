Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

