Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

