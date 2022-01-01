Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. Renasant has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Renasant by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

