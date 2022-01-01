Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,102 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $458.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.00 and a 200-day moving average of $424.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

