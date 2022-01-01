Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 284 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 237,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average is $174.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

