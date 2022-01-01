Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after acquiring an additional 287,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,784,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.