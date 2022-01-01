Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,741 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 602,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 309,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,799,000 after acquiring an additional 360,715 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

